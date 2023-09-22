PM Kakar stresses global action to end regional conflicts, climate-driven disasters

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar stressed the need for joint global action to cope with economic challenges due to the post-COVID crisis, climate change and regional conflicts or wars including Ukraine, ARY News reported on Friday.



PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar was addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly today. PM Kakar, on behalf of the Pakistani people and the government, congratulated the successful organisation of the UNGA session.

PM Kakar urged the international community to devise and execute a joint action plan to cope with the challenges unleashed by the post-COVID crisis, wars, regional conflicts and climate-driven disasters.

He said that conflicts and wars are going on in at least 50 different places around the world including Ukraine.

He highlighted that developing countries were severely affected by COVID-19 pandemic and climate-related disasters. Kakar said Pakistan aimed to achieve Conference of the Parties (COP 20) targets as it is the most affected country due to climate change as compared to other states around the world.

He urged the international community to take joint steps for economic stability. He added that the world cannot bear the consequences of another cold war. He said that developing countries need immediate assistance to overcome their crises.

PM Kakar said that Pakistan is facing the crises of food, oil and economy as its financial infrastructure was destroyed by the catastrophic floods in 2022.

“Pakistan is taking steps to stabilise its economy. Pakistan’s economy will be stabilised through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).”

The premier said development depends on peace. “Pakistan wants good ties with all neighbours including India.”

“The resolution of the Kashmir dispute is crucial to resolve all conflicts between Pakistan and India. The UN should implement its resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute.”

He said that India is promoting extremism in the region and RSS terrorists are a threat to Muslims and Christians in India.

The premier said that regional peace is linked to the establishment of peace in Afghanistan. PM Kakar said that humanitarian aid to Afghanistan must be continued.

He added that outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorist outfits are using Afghan soil to launch attacks on Pakistan. He said that Pakistan strongly condemns the cross-border attacks and will continue to take actions indiscriminately against all terrorist groups.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar said due to Islamophobia, Muslims around the world are being attacked and the incidents of the Holy Quran desecration are happening. He added that the Islamophobic attacks are one of the major hurdles in global development.

He also condemned the Israeli atrocities on Palestinians. “Pakistan is concerned at Israeli atrocities on Palestinians. The establishment of an independent Palestinian state is necessary for peace.”

“Pakistan will fully cooperate with the UN for a peaceful world. The wars must end to bring peace and prosperity to the world.”

He also demanded to devise a global anti-terrorism strategy.