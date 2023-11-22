IHC summons PM Kakar in missing Baloch student case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on November 29 in a case pertaining to the missing Baloch students, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the directives while hearing a case concerning the implementation of the recommendations of the Baloch Enforced Disappearances Commission as the government failed to recover the ‘missing students’.

The IHC summoned interim PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar on November 29 if 55 ‘missing’ Baloch students were not recovered by the next hearing.

Along with the caretaker prime minister, interim ministers and secretaries of defence and interior were also directed to appear before the court at the next hearing. It also sought a report from the federal government committee within a week.

“We are sitting in Islamabad and talking about the rights of Balochistan. I’m giving seven days to ensure the implementation of the recommendations of the Baloch Enforced Disappearances Commission,” Justice Kayani remarked.

Meanwhile, the additional attorney general requested Justice Kayani to not summon the ministers or the prime minister.

Expressing his disapproval, the judge said: “There is nothing wrong in summoning the PM and other ministers. Everyone is trying to make a joke out of this the case”.

At the onset of the hearing, Justice Kayani rejected the report of the committee set up to look into the matter. The one-page six-point report was submitted to the court by Assistant Attorney General for Pakistan Usman Ghuman.

Justice Kayani ordered a representative of the Ministry of Defense to appear at the next hearing along with the defence minister as well as the interior minister. “Their appearance would not make a difference, it is not rocket science to summon them,” he added.