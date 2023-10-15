28.9 C
PM Kakar takes notice of purchase price of cotton crop

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday took notice of purchase of cotton yield below the prices fixed by the government to support the farmers.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to take cognizance of the issue and submit a report in this regard.

The government had fixed prices of the cotton crop, but it was being observed that the crop was purchased below the fixed minimum price at some places, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that yielding of bumper cotton crop was a blessing for the country and its maximum profit should be reaped by the farmers.

The government had clear instructions over its purchase price so that the farmers’ community could be protected against any losses, he added.

