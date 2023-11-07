PM Kakar to attend 16th ECO Summit in Tashkent

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar would embark on an official visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Wednesday to participate in the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, ARY News reported.

According to details, the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit would be held in Tashkent on 8-9 November.

“At the Summit, the Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to ECO Vision 2025 and to promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism and economic growth and productivity,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

PM Kakar would present Pakistan’s vision for the future work of the organization and promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity and would also engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders.

As a founding member of ECO, Pakistan remained committed to the goals of connectivity and mutual prosperity of the ECO region, it was added.

At the summit it is planned to discuss the ways to further expand trade, economic, investment, transport, communications and humanitarian cooperation within the ECO, as well as improving the organization itself.