PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum in Beijing

ISLAMABAD: At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will undertake a visit to China to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson, the prime minister will attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation commencing in Beijing on the 17th of this month.

During his visit, PM Kakar will also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and senior Chinese leaders as well as other leaders attending the Belt and Road Forum.

In his engagements, the Prime Minister will highlight the key achievements and future priorities of CPEC and reaffirm Pakistan’s strong commitment to jointly promote its high quality development.

In China, PM Kakar will also meet with leading Chinese entrepreneurs to expand bilateral trade and investment. He will also visit Urumqi to meet with local leaders and businessmen aiming to enhance trade, investment and people to people relations.

The visit comes in the backdrop of the ongoing celebrations marking the ten years of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project-the flagship project of Belt and Road initiative.