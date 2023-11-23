PM Kakar to attend COP-28 in UAE

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to represent Pakistan during the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28), FO spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The conference will be held in the United Arab Emirates on December 01-02.

Caretaker Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Ahmed Irfan Aslam Wednesday launched the NDRMF live web portal to COP-28 related activities. He said that Pakistan would focus on just energy transition at COP-28 and its delegation at the largest environmental moot would hold discussions to enhance cooperation in the realm of energy transition.

A Pre-Cop 28 event was organized by the Ministry of Climate Change and National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) to launch it’s dedicated website intended to share updates on various activities to be held at the international climate conference due in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 30th to December 12.

Caretaker Climate Change Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam, UAE Ambassador, and other senior officials attended the event. The caretaker minister Ahmed inaugurated the website to live share COP-28-related activities’ information.

Separately, the prime minister also chaired an inter-provincial review meeting with regard to the COP-28. The meeting was attended by the caretaker federal ministers for finance, foreign affairs, climate change and planning, and relevant officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.