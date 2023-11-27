PM Kakar to embark on bilateral visit to Kuwait on 28-29 Nov

ISLAMABAD: Following his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will embark on a bilateral visit to the State of Kuwait on 28-29 November 2023, ARY News reported.

During the visit, the prime minster will meet Crown Prince of State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed AL Sabah, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Monday.

The visit will include signing of various Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in the fields of manpower, information technology, mineral exploration and food security, energy and defence.

Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy deep rooted and historical ties spanning over six decades. The year 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Prime Minister Kakar, who is on a two-day visit to the UAE, said with the signing of the MoUs, the bilateral economic and strategic relations had entered into new era of bilateral cooperation.

Congratulating the people of Pakistan and the UAE, he said foundation of friendship with Pakistan that was laid by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1970s, had been taken forward by his son Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to a new era.

PM Kakar expressed the hope that the MoUs that were signed by the two countries would turn into tangible projects very soon.