PM Kakar to embark on five-day visit to Davos tomorrow

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will pay a five-day visit to Davos, Switzerland from tomorrow to participate in the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will visit Davos, Switzerland, on 15-19 January 2024, to participate in the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The Prime Minister will:
🔹 Deliver a keynote address on the theme “Trade Tech’s Trillion Dollar Promise”
🔹…
— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 14, 2024
On the sidelines of the event, he will also hold meetings with the government and business leaders.