PM Kakar to take up Lahore smog issue with India

LAHORE: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday assured the Punjab government of taking up the issue of the smog caused by the burning of crops with India at the diplomatic level.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar, who chaired the meeting of Punjab cabinet, was told by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi that the main reason for the spread of smog in Lahore was the burning of residues of crops in Indian Punjab, the state news agency reported.

The meeting was briefed about the steps taken by the caretaker Punjab government in health, communication, education and other sectors.

Related: Smog: Lahore police fail to impound smoke-emitting vehicles

It was told that innovative projects like biogas generation were underway in the province for the development of the energy sector.

PM Kakar directed the authorities concerned to frame a policy for posting and transfers of local police officers across the country to ensure impartial and fair delivery of justice.

The participants were briefed on the situation of law enforcement on the inter-provincial borders. The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government for the successful operations of the law enforcement agencies in the katcha area.

The cabinet members were apprised of the progress on projects like Southern part of Lahore Ring Road (SL-3), Gujranwala-Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and the newly constructed bridge at Shahdara.

Related: Over 1500 smoky vehicles seized to curb smog spread

The premier appreciated the Punjab government for its efforts to improve the communication system, especially for initiatives such as the construction of eco-friendly plastic road in Lahore.

He also lauded the provincial government for building educational institutions for the special children.

The meeting was told that the provincial government had so far paid back the inherited debt of Rs 629 billion and had allocated additional funds of Rs76 billion for agriculture sector.

The cabinet meeting was also briefed about the development initiatives in the villages and the initiatives for the promotion of cultural tourism besides the steps taken by the Punjab government in the health sector.

The prime minister was briefed regarding the policy of issuing NOC in three days to double the number of nurses in Punjab and provide them with job opportunities abroad.

CM Mohsin Raza Naqvi, members of Punjab caretaker cabinet and senior officers of Punjab government attended the meeting.