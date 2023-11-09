PM Kakar urges for economic cooperation among ECO member countries

TASHKENT: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar addressing the 16th ECO summit said that economic activities could usher the region on the path of progress.

Pakistan’s Caretaker PM was addressing the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

He said the ECO member countries are rich with mineral resources and it has been key forum for development of the region.

Anwaar-ul-Haq said that the ECO region required more economic corridors, which will play pivotal role in relations between the regional countries.

He told the forum that Pakistan has constituted a special for promotion of investment adding that there are huge investment opportunities in various sectors in Pakistan.

Kakar lamented the bombing of hospitals and the killing of innocent civilians in the besieged enclave of Gaza.

He demanded an immediate halt of hostilities in Gaza and urged all ECO member states to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, support the call for the provision of humanitarian assistance and rally efforts to hold Israel to account.

Talking about the summit, PM said it was important to realize the goals and objectives of the regional grouping. The region if well-connected, could bring colossal economic and peace dividends, he said.

In his address, the Prime Minister reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism and economic growth and productivity.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar earlier held a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Tashkent and reviewed the progress in bilateral relations especially in the domain of trade, defence and energy.

The Prime Minister welcomed the announcement of direct flight operations of Azerbaijan Airline (AZAL) to Pakistan terming it a positive development in people to-people exchanges and to advance two-way business and tourism.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and President Aliyev discussed common challenges including Islamophobia and climate change and the critical role of ECO to promote regional cooperation and collective prosperity.

Global and regional developments including the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and persistent Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir were also discussed.