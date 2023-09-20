PM Kakar urges global support to developing nations on climate ambitions

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday urged the world to extend financial and technical support to developing countries like Pakistan to help them achieve ambitions on climate change.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing the Climate Ambition Summit 2023, held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Addressing the summit, PM Kakar urged all nations to raise their climate ambitions regardless of their statuses and geographical locations.

He told the international community that the adverse impact of climate change continued to rise in frequency and intensity, disproportionately affecting developing countries.

“Pakistan is a prime example. Despite contributing less than one percent to global warming, we are among the top ten vulnerable countries. The unprecedented floods of last year illustrated this vulnerability but these may just be the tip of the iceberg unless we arrest this global warming,” he remarked.

The caretaker prime minister thanked the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for active solidarity and mobilization of global support after the floods.

He said due to its “well-established” climate vulnerability, the adaptation was a “critical” priority for Pakistan.

Read More: PM Kakar calls international financial system ‘morally bankrupt’

He said Pakistan adopted the first-ever National Adaptation Plan to build climate resilience that would follow the projection and casting of interventions identified in the said Plan.

PM Kakar said the second phase of the Plan would mark preparing for the sector-specific investment framework to serve as a blueprint to translate and identify the adaptation needs into tangible and bankable projects.

The premier also highlighted Pakistan’s “Living Indus Initiative” aimed at restoring the ecological health of the Indus basin. He said Pakistan took significant steps to enhance the early warning capacity as well as the flood protection plan.

He said despite its no contribution to global warming, Pakistan chose to be part of the solution by deciding to convert 60 percent of its energy resources to alternative energy

by 2030 which would cost around $100 billion to the country.

Citing Quranic verses, the prime minister told the world leaders that Islam promoted responsibility to protect the environment and utilise natural resources efficiently and

undertake an equitable approach to nature.

Urging the global community to come up with climate actions and support to the developing countries, the prime minister said, “This will be a litmus test of solidarity and perhaps for the survival of our species on our injured planet.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is in New York to attend 78th Session of the UN General Assembly began today.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will also attend the banquet to be hosted in honour of world leaders by US President Joe Biden.

Theme for the 78th session is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”