PM Kakar urges incoming govt to ensure continuity of ‘economic policies’

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday urged the incoming government to ensure continuity of economic policies by capitalising on the positive momentum established by Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in the larger interest of the country.

The interim premier expressed these views while presiding over the 9th meeting of Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) held in Islamabad today.

The meeting was attended by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, Cabinet Members, Provincial Chief Ministers, and high level government officials.

PM Kakar appreciated the role of SIFC, ministries, departments and affiliated stakeholders in accomplishing the major economic milestones as part of the caretaker government and setting the pace for future endeavours.

During the meeting, the ministries presented progress on the projects and policy initiatives, and gave plans for subsequent endeavours to attract the investment.

The SIFC Apex Committee showed profound satisfaction on overall progress and appreciated ‘Whole of the Government Approach’ in realizing the envisioned dividends.

It also reviewed progress on various measures and appreciated the contribution made for improving macro and micro-economic conditions of the country.

The SIFC Apex Committee commended the steps taken to build a sustainable ecosystem for nurturing latent potential and attracting investments, with special emphasis on cross Sectoral policy interventions, human resource development, infrastructural uplift and strengthening of domestic dispute resolution mechanism.

It reviewed and appreciated the progress on the level of economic engagements with friendly countries and underscored the need to efficiently realize investment commitments into economic dividends.

The Committee also gave principal approval for Strategic Canals Vision 2030 and FBR Reforms.

Meanwhile, Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir assured firm resolve of Pakistan Army to support government’s initiatives for economic stability of the country and socio-economic well-being of its people.