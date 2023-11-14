PM Kakar urges overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday urged overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan, assuring that the government would provide all possible support and facilities.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the overseas Pakistanis, who called on him, according to a statement.

Speaking during the meeintg, PM Kakar said that protecting the rights of overseas Pakistanis were among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister observed that transfer of remittances of the Pakistanis residing aboard legally and safely was significant for the country’s progress and urged them to send their amounts through Roshan Digital Pakistan Account.

He further said that Roshan Digital Pakistan Account was the safest means for transfer of remittances and its utilization could help improve the national economy.

Protection of their investments and properties were the responsibility of the government and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard, he added.