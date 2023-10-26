PM Kakar, US Ambassador discuss prevailing situation in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday discussed the prevailing situation in Gaza Strip with US Ambassador to Pakistan David Blome, ARY News reported.

Gaza is being bombed by the occupation forces after the resistance group Hamas launched a surprise attack on October 7, breaching Israel’s defence.

Israel has put the strip — home to 2.3 million people — under siege while local authorities reported killings of more than 6,500 Palestinians. About 40 percent of the people killed are children, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said.

Thousands of buildings have been destroyed, and more than one million people displaced in the territory, which has been under siege and largely deprived of water, food and other basic supplies.

Read More: Israel bombs Gaza, prepares ground invasion amid Russia warning

Hamas’s attack in southern Israel killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

US Ambassador to Pakistan David Blome called on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad, today.

PM Kakar and US Ambassador David Blome discussed regional developments, including the situation in Gaza.

The Prime Minister also highlighted steps being undertaken by the government in priority areas, particularly for stabilisation of the economy, repatriation of illegal foreigners, as well as the ongoing electoral process.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the significance of strong ties between Pakistan and the United States.