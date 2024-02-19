22.9 C
PM Kakar visits IT classes at Sindh governor house

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday visited Information and Technology (IT) classes being held at Governor House Sindh.

As per details, PM Kakar also interacted with students and said that the future of Pakistan is very bright.

“Seeing so many young people attending IT classes boosts my morale,” he said. PM Kakar said that nations are built not by slogans, but by the training and skills of the youth.

He also hailed Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori for organising the classes.

“Governor Sindh brought everyone together towards one goal, the Prime Minister,” PM Kakar said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IT classes under the Governor’s initiative have commenced at the newly established air-conditioned marquee at Governor House.

As many as 50,000 students would study at Governor House while 450000 would be trained online.

MORE STORIES

