PM Kakar vows to bring Jaranwala incident culprits to justice

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday vowed that perpetrators of the Jaranwala incident will be brought to justice to prevent such acts in the future, ARY News reported.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Christian community that called on him. Caretaker Minister for Human Rights Khalil George and other relevant authorities were also present during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Kakar reiterated that minorities enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan and assured them of complete protection of their rights and security.

The prime minister said that responsible for Jaranwala incident would be made an example so that certain incidents would not occur in future.

He also asked the minorities to give proposals of their issues and problems to the government so that these could be resolved.

The caretaker prime minister said that the Constitution of Pakistan ensured equal social, religious and political rights to all citizens without any racial, caste, creed and ethnic discrimination, adding with due respect to each others’ faith, a peaceful and prosperous society could be formed.

The prime minister also called upon all the segments of society to play their role in the elimination of extremism.

The delegation welcomed the appointment of Khalil George as Caretaker Minister for Human Rights. They also thanked the prime minister for visiting and taking immediate measures in the wake of Jaranwala incident.

The delegation included Ijaz Augustin, a former provincial minister, Asia Ansar, a former MNA, bishops and pastors.

It is pertinent to mention here that a mob had attacked, vandalized multiple churches, and torched homes belonging to the Christians in Jaranwala in Faisalabad district over blasphemy allegations.

The Jaranwala police had registered terror cases against more than 600 people on August 17 for “vandalizing multiple churches and torching homes belonging to the Christian community.”