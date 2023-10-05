30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 5, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

PM Kakar’s visit to Peshawar postponed

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar’s visit to Peshawar, scheduled for today (Thursday), was postponed at the last moment, ARY News reported quoting sources.

PM Kakar was scheduled to depart for Peshawar today on a two-day visit, as confirmed by official sources.

During this visit, official sources have stated that the prime minister has to hold meetings with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the caretaker Chief Minister, and members of the cabinet

The premier was to be briefed on the steps taken to impelment the APEX committee decision for the expulsion of the illegal Afghan immigrants from the country, sources said.

Additionally, the interim PM has to chair a meeting focused on law and order. Furthermore, it has been reported that the Caretaker Prime Minister will be briefed on various critical matters, including the smuggling of dollars and sugar, among other issues.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.