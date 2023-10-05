PM Kakar’s visit to Peshawar postponed

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar’s visit to Peshawar, scheduled for today (Thursday), was postponed at the last moment, ARY News reported quoting sources.

PM Kakar was scheduled to depart for Peshawar today on a two-day visit, as confirmed by official sources.

During this visit, official sources have stated that the prime minister has to hold meetings with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the caretaker Chief Minister, and members of the cabinet

The premier was to be briefed on the steps taken to impelment the APEX committee decision for the expulsion of the illegal Afghan immigrants from the country, sources said.

Additionally, the interim PM has to chair a meeting focused on law and order. Furthermore, it has been reported that the Caretaker Prime Minister will be briefed on various critical matters, including the smuggling of dollars and sugar, among other issues.