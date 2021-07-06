PM Khan applauds Communist Party China marking 100th anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Marking the 100th anniversary of China’s Communist Party with an international leaders’ conference addressed to by country heads, the Prime Minister of Pakistan said the party played an important role in ending colonialism and lauded Chinese efforts for regional peace and development, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister said he set up his party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to break the vicious cycle of elite capture, corruption and nepotism.

PTI’s vision of Naya Pakistan, the PM said, reflects the respective aspirations of the people of our two countries – China and Pakistan.

“Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf remains committed to its original mission of establishing rule of law and setting up a society that is humane and that has compassion.”

Separately today, keeping in mind the inflationary numbers the people are pitted against, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to save more of taxpayers’ money by not “going to any private function with protocol & security”.

In a set of tweets from his official Twitter handle, the prime minister said the decision is a bid to save taxpayer money and to avoid inconvenience to the public.