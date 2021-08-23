Monday, August 23, 2021
Web Desk

PM Khan revels as overseas traders’ confidence rating improved 59pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Monday expressed the celebratory spirit on Monday over the positive 9 per cent score of the country in an overseas investor index that last year marked Pakistan a negative 50 pc, ARY News reported.

“…Dramatic rise in confidence of business esp foreign investors,” said the prime minister in his tweet earlier today on the development. He dubbed it “More good news” on the economic front.

Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI) is a Pakistani platform to promote foreign investments, whose annual Business Confidence Index (BCI) report marked Pakistan minus 50 pc in terms of trader community confidence.

This year’s plus 9 pc means the country improved a total 59 pc when it comes to reinstating the confidence amongst its traders, especially those driving in foreign investments.

 

