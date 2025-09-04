Shehbaz Sharif lauds CPEC for solving energy crisis

BEIJING: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the Second Pakistan-China Business-to-Business (B2B) Investment Conference held in Beijing, acknowledged CPEC for helping Pakistan resolve the energy crisis within three years and uplifting key sectors like agriculture and industry, and fostering Pakistan-China friendship, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled President Xi Jinping’s visit to Islamabad in 2015 and established the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Under the CPEC project, Pakistan has received $33 billion in investment, with which the Orange Line train and other dam projects were established.



While addressing the ceremony, Shehbaz Sharif mentioned the event as “the most significant conference of his life.” The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif indicated that, with China’s support, Pakistan is moving toward economic stability.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the Pakistan-China friendship, describing it as built on shared appreciation, trust, and cooperation.

The Prime Minister lauded the consistent support of China through difficult times, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to expanding economic cooperation with China

Shehbaz Sharif noted that agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and that Pakistan is actively applying Chinese skills and technology across sectors, including IT, artificial intelligence, and mining.

The Prime Minister invited Chinese companies to come to Pakistan for investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of the country, which offer rewarding bonuses and access to low-cost labour.

Shehbaz Sharif promised to support joint business projects and stressed that Pakistan is prepared to start the second part of CPEC, called “CPEC 2.0.” He also said, “Pakistan is like your second home, just as China is for us. Come to Pakistan and start joint projects.”

This initiative will focus on building industries, improving connections between regions, and working together on advanced technology to foster Pakistan-China friendship.

Earlier, Pakistan and China reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen their iron-clad, all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

This affirmation came during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Thursday.