PM lays foundation stone of National University of Technology in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday laid the foundation stone of the main campus of the National University of Technology in Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister emphasized for promotion of skilled and technical education in the country. He termed technical and skilled education and training as a guarantee for the development and prosperity of the country.

Skillful graduates from this university will not only earn their livelihood in a dignified manner but also help improve the image of the country across the world including in the Gulf States, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to end class discrimination particularly in the education sector as per the vision of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal.

He expressed unwavering support of the government for the promotion of skilled and technical education saying that it will also help in producing skillful human capital, which can help decrease trade deficit of the country by sending remittances from abroad.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he spread a network of Danish Schools in Punjab to provide opportunities to the poor and deserving youth to get education and also disbursed billions of rupees as stipends among nearly half a million students.

On this occasion, the prime minister announced 100 million rupees and provision of 4 air-conditioned buses for the university.

Earlier, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain said pragmatic steps are being taken to impart skills to youth to enable them earn their livelihoods in a dignified manner.

Rana Tanveer Hussain called upon youth to get technical education as it is the need of the hour.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said skill development training will be provided to about one hundred thousand youth this year.