PM’s media focal person Fahd Haroon resigns, reasons unknown

ISLAMABAD: Focal Person to Prime Minister on Information Analytics Fahd Haroon has resigned on Wednesday from his post citing personal reasons, ARY News reported.

Fahd Haroon has been serving as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focal person for media and information since March last year. Haroon has cited personal reasons behind tendering his resignation but has not specified what are those.

Haroon has been associated with different news channels, both TV and radio, as their higher up.

PM Imran Khan thanks Saudi Crown Prince for $3bn support

Separately today from the Prime Minister House, PM Imran Khan has thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the Saudi Arabian “generous gesture” of depositing $3 billion in the Pakistani central bank to support the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

PM Khan said in a tweet earlier today from his official account that he wants to thank His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pakistan with the deposit of $3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan and for “financing refined petroleum product with $1.2 bn”.

“KSA has always been there for Pak in our difficult times incl now when world confronts rising commodity prices,” the Prime Minister said in his tweet.

