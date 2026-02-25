PM Modi blesses Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna ahead of wedding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his warm wishes to actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna as they prepare to begin their married life together.

In a heartfelt note shared by the actor’s team, the Prime minister congratulated both the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on the joyous occasion.

“It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion,” the note reads.

Modi continued, “It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of sakha saptpada bhava, meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life. Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen.

He concluded his message with blessings for their future, expressing hope that they would embrace each other’s strengths, support one another through challenges and journey through life as true partners.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confirmed their relationship and marriage on Sunday. The couple is set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.