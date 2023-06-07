34.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Advertisement -

PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for PCB Chairman

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday nominated Najam Sethi as the candidate for the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with the Chairman of the PCB’s Management Committee, Najam Sethi, expressed complete confidence in him as the chairman PCB.

Sources claimed that the Prime Minister will soon be sent two names to the PCB’s Governors board, maintaining that the PM has directed Najam Sethi to complete the elections for the PCB Chairman soon.

READ: Asia Cup 2023: ACC accepts PCB’s hybrid model

During the meeting, Najam Sethi briefed the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the Asia Cup 2023 and the revival of the PCB’s 2014 constitution as well as provided an update on the World Cup in India.

According to sources, the election of PCB districts has been completed in more than 90 percent districts, adding that the elections for 80 per cent of the regions have been completed and the Regional Inter-District Under-19 Cricket Tournament will start from June 15.

During the briefing by Najam Sethi revealed that a one-year cricket calendar has been finalized and will be announced soon. Meanwhile, the departmental cricket has been revived and all departments have started to form their cricket teams.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

What are you expecting from PDM-govt's Budget 2023-24 announcement?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.