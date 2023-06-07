PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for PCB Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday nominated Najam Sethi as the candidate for the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with the Chairman of the PCB’s Management Committee, Najam Sethi, expressed complete confidence in him as the chairman PCB.

Sources claimed that the Prime Minister will soon be sent two names to the PCB’s Governors board, maintaining that the PM has directed Najam Sethi to complete the elections for the PCB Chairman soon.

During the meeting, Najam Sethi briefed the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the Asia Cup 2023 and the revival of the PCB’s 2014 constitution as well as provided an update on the World Cup in India.

According to sources, the election of PCB districts has been completed in more than 90 percent districts, adding that the elections for 80 per cent of the regions have been completed and the Regional Inter-District Under-19 Cricket Tournament will start from June 15.

During the briefing by Najam Sethi revealed that a one-year cricket calendar has been finalized and will be announced soon. Meanwhile, the departmental cricket has been revived and all departments have started to form their cricket teams.