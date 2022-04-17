“PM not authorized to remove me”, says Punjab Gov after Fed announcement

ISLAMABAD: Federal Government on Sunday announced to remove Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema from his office, ARY News reported.

Governor Punjab while addressing a press conference today has said that the Prime Minister was not authorized to remove him from his office. “This power rests with the President. Only he can remove me from the office,” Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema said.

“When the prime minister will send the summary to the President and he will denotify, I will remain Governor,” Governor Punjab said.

The governor also announced to defer the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected chief minister Hamza Shehbaz. His oath-taking was scheduled for tonight at 8:00 PM.

“I have wrote a letter to the Advocate General and sought his opinion according to the constitution. I am halting the oath-taking ceremony till the constitutional opinion received,” he said.

