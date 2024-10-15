Pakistan, Belarus agree promoting bilateral security, defense cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko agreed to promote bilateral security and defense cooperation, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said that the army chief and the Prime Minister of Belarus also discussed matters of mutual interest and regional issues.

The ISPR said that General Syed Asim Munit praised the role of Belarus for regional and global peace and expressed his desire to further develop Pakistan-Belarus military cooperation in the future.

The Prime Minister of Belarus also appreciated the role of the armed forces of Pakistan for regional peace and security.

“The Prime Minister of Belarus appreciated the sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan in the war against terrorism,” the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan-Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII commenced at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in Pabbi.

Druzhba-VII is the 7th bilateral joint exercise in the Counter Terrorism domain between the Armies of Pakistan and Russia.

The two weeks long exercise commenced on October 13 at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with the participation of Light Commando Troops of Pakistan Army and Russian Military Contingent, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Commandant National Counter Terrorism Centre graced the opening ceremony of the exercise as a chief guest.

The exercise is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training besides harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the friendly countries.