Pakistan-Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII commences: ISPR

Pakistan-Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII has commenced at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in Pabbi, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Druzhba-VII is the 7th bilateral joint exercise in the Counter Terrorism domain between the Armies of Pakistan and Russia.

The two weeks long exercise commenced on October 13 at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with the participation of Light Commando Troops of Pakistan Army and Russian Military Contingent, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Commandant National Counter Terrorism Centre graced the opening ceremony of the exercise as a chief guest.

The exercise is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training besides harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the friendly countries.

The participating troops are looking forward to benefit from mutual expertise and experience.

Last month, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was keen to expand trade, economic, energy, connectivity and security cooperation with Russia.

The prime minister was talking to Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who called on him, according to a PM Office press release.

Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister said that he looked forward to welcoming his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin to Islamabad next month.

Recalling his “very fruitful” discussion with President Vladimir Putin in July earlier this year and conveyed his thanks to President Putin for sending the high-level delegation to discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation.

DPM Overchuk thanked the PM for the warm welcome and reiterated Russia’s resolve to deepen relations with Pakistan. He characterized Pakistan-Russia relations as constructive and mutually beneficial.