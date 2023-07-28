PM offers condolence to UAE President over death of brother

ABU DHABI: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday here offered condolences to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sad demise of his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The prime minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

PM Shehbaz Sharif conveyed the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, Government and people of Pakistan to the president of UAE on his brother’s demise, which was received with great warmth by Shiekh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Pakistan and the UAE are bound by close fraternal ties. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was a sincere friend of Pakistan. His invaluable contributions will be long remembered by the government and the people of Pakistan.

After concluding his short visit to UAE, the premier returned to the country.

Pakistan’s ambassador to UAE, Emirati officials and personnel of Pakistan embassy received the prime minister.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister, who will visit the royal palace to offer his condolences.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the brother of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The president condoled over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and prayed for peace for the departed soul.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

“In this hour of sorrow, my sympathies and those of the Pakistani nation are with the people and the royal family of the UAE,” the president remarked.