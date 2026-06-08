PM Office seeks report on compliance of austerity measures

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Office has summoned report over implementation on the government’s austerity drive, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, a report has been summoned from all ministries and the institutions with regard to the results of the austerity campaign launched by the government.

The ministries and departments have been directed to submit the three months’ report backed by the figures of saving amount.

The PMO has also ordered to submit details of savings from the government’s order of grounding 60 per cent official vehicles and a separate report about savings in electricity conservation.

The PMO has issued orders for delivering all details in current month.

Sources said that the National Assembly Secretariat has been the first constitutional institution that has dispatched report about saving 4.5 billion rupees.