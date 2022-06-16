PM orders early start of work on Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed authorities concerned to immediately start construction work on Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project, ARY News reported.

The premier issued directives while chairing a review meeting on the progress of ongoing construction projects of National Highway Authority (NHA).

The prime minister also directed to start work on Karakoram Highway’s Thaha Kot-Rai Kot Section, Babusar Tunnel and Khuzdar Kuchlak Road at the earliest. He also ordered authorities to make sure merit during procedure for awarding contracts for projects.

He said: “Development journey in the last four years was halted due to criminal negligence of previous PTI government. He also asked the concerned quarters to get assistance from Pakistani embassies for verification of international companies.

The premier approved the formation of a committee to improve the procurement process.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Advisor to the Prime Minister Uhad Cheema, Chairman NHA and concerned senior officials.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court, Sukkur bench, reprimanded National Highway Authority (NHA) officials over delays in the construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Amjad Ali Sahito and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, was hearing the plea over frequent delays in the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway and routine accidents on Jamshoro-Sehwan road.

Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council recently approved the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway on a Built Operate Transfer basis at a cost of Rs191 billion.

The Council granted the approval at a meeting held in Islamabad with then Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in the chair.

