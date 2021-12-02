PM orders govt members to ensure attendance in PAC sessions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the government members to ensure their attendance in the sessions of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The government members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) called on PM Imran Khan today.

The government members apprised the premier that PAC used to review only audit papers, whereas, the corruption cases were not concluded due to the weaknesses of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

PM Imran Khan said that PAC is the forum to protect the taxes paid by the nationals. He directed that the government members should attend the PAC sessions with preparations to expose the irregularities of the past governments.

He was of the view that no effective outcomes were witnessed after corrupt practices were spotted before the PAC. The opposition attempted to hide their irregularities in their tenures.

PM Khan said that the government members should play a more active role and directed them to ensure their attendance in the PAC sessions.

“All of you are senior politicians and we expect from you to highlight the cases related to corruption. You should also uncover the corruption of the current government. No tolerance should be shown to those who are supporting corruption.”

He asked the PAC members to directly inform the persons who are trying to hide their corrupt practices. PM Imran Khan said that the government will not step back from its policy to eliminate corruption.

