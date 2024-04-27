PM orders immediate procurement of wheat from farmers

ISLAMABAD: Taking strict action on the complaints of farmers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the federal government to immediately purchase wheat from farmers.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has also increased the target of wheat procurement from 1.4 million metric tons to 1.8 million metric tons, the statement released by PM Office said.

The premier has also issued instructions to Pakistan agricultural storage and services corporation to increase the target of wheat procurement and ensure transparency for farmers in the procurement process.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision is expected to benefit thousands of farmers across the country and provide them with a stable income, the statement added.

The prime minister’s decision was welcomed by the farming community, who have been facing difficulties due to delayed wheat procurement in recent years, it added.