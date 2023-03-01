PM orders solarization of Islamabad govt buildings within 7 weeks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed to convert all the federal government buildings in Islamabad on solar power within seven weeks, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The prime minister directed concerned officials to complete the project within fixed period of seven weeks.

In a meeting PM said that he won’t tolerate any delay in measures for decreasing the country’s depandence on the imported fuel.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed for launching solarization work of the federal government’s buildings in other parts of the country.

He said that the government is taking steps for low cost, environment friendly power generation to reduce burden on the pockets of the people.

The prime minister had earlier said that his government will take steps to slash the country’s costly fuel import bill, which is hovering around $27 billion.

Addressing a solarization conference in December, the prime minister said that the procedures for conversion of solar power should be fast-tracked as they had set April 2023 as the timeline for the implementation of this plan.

Under the plan, all the federal government ministries, departments, authorities and their offshoots in the provinces would immediately shift on solar energy, he said.

“It would be a model for the provincial governments as the federal government would not make additional expenditures over the solarization process,” he said.

