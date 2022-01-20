PM orders timely completion of water reservoirs projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that timely completion of water reservoirs and cultivation of agricultural land is imperative for ensuring food security.

PM Imran Khan chaired a review meeting regarding the formation of a coordinated strategy to improve the irrigation system of the country in Islamabad today.

He directed the authorities concerned to complete all ongoing projects of water reservoirs on time.

The meeting was informed about different projects pertaining to the sustainable system for fair distribution of water among provinces, the water situation in the canal system and methods for making barren land cultivatable, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting was informed that the government, in line with the prime minister’s vision of prioritising food security, is ensuring the implementation of the Agricultural Transformation Plan.

