PM orders to review anti-narcotics laws to ensure effective implementation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to review anti-narcotics laws for their effective implementation to eradicate narcotics in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan issued a series of orders while chairing the session of the National Anti-Narcotics Council (NANC) in Islamabad today.

The session was attended by federal ministers Farogh Naseem, Shafqat Mahmood, Shaukat Tarin, Fawad Chaudhry, chief ministers Usman Buzdar, Murad Ali Shah, Mahmood Khan, Khalid Khursheed, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi, special assistant Dr Faisal Sultan, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Director-General (DG) Major General Ghulam Shabbir and other senior officials.

PM Khan expressed serious concerns over the rising trend of drug consumption in the country, especially among the young generation.

The premier said that the young generation of the country was facing a serious threat from the rising trend of drug consumption and more counter-narcotics steps were needed after observing the statistics.

The participants of the NANC session agreed to work with the coordination of the centre and the provinces to eradicate the narcotics in an organised manner.

Imran Khan issued directives to review counter-narcotics laws to end the menace and the effective implementations of the policies.

It has been ordered to formulate a comprehensive counter-narcotics strategy to end drug production, trade and its consumption by using modern technology. It was urged to take steps on the schools and colleges level besides establishing model treatment centres for the rehabilitation of the drug addicts.

It has been decided that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) will work as the leading institution for the preparation of a comprehensive counter-narcotics strategy among the federal and provincial institutions.