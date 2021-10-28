PM reconstitutes ECC with Economic Affairs Minister as chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister has reconstituted the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Economic Affairs Minister Omar Ayub Khan has replaced Shaukat Tarin as chairman of the ECC in a government notification.

The government has reconstituted the ECC after end of Shaukat Tarin’s status as federal minister for finance.

Federal ministers of communications and energy have also been members of the 12-member strong ECC.

Federal ministers of industries and production, interior affairs, law and justice, maritime affairs, food security, planning, privatization, railways and water resources are other members of the cabinet committee.

Shaukat Tarin was appointed Adviser to the PM after his constitutionally mandated six-month tenure as the Minister of Finance expired on October 16.

Under the constitution, a non-elected person can be appointed a federal minister for a maximum period of six months, during which he or she is bound to be elected to the Parliament to continue the office.

Tarin could not get elected to Parliament during the fixed six months period, so he was made the PM’s adviser on finance and revenue to continue leading the government’s economic team.

