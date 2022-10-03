PM Shehbaz refuses to launch ‘substandard’ flood relief aid dashboard

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday refused to inaugurate a flood dashboard developed for real-time monitoring of relief being provided to flood-affected people, ARY News reported.

The prime minister was attending a ceremony to launch the dashboard where Minister of IT Aminul Haque, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and others were present.

Attending the ceremony, PM Shehbaz Sharif raised several questions about the flood dashboard and expressed dissatisfaction over the features.

“یہ ڈیش بورڈ ہے یا مزاق، افتتاح نہیں کروں گا۔۔” وزیر اعظم نے بھری تقریب میں اپنی ہی ٹیم کو کھری کھری سنا دی#ARYNews #ShehbazSharif #LatestNews pic.twitter.com/kTBzSDkmVr — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) October 3, 2022

“This dashboard fell short of international standards. Update it by next Monday, I will inaugurate it next week, said PM while issuing directives to officials.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said the flood relief dashboard must contain all the relevant information about every item where the relief items like quilts and baby food were sent and where it came from.

The technology experts, including Dr Umar Saif, tried to convince the premier, stating that they will fix all issues in a week, but all was in vain as Sharif remained reluctant to inaugurate it.

The prime minister exemplified a dashboard on dengue outbreak by the Punjab government during his stint as chief minister, which he said had got international recognition as it had contained all the relevant information like hotspots and the provided facilities.

He went on to say that provinces and other relevant institutions that do not provide data should also be identified in the dashboard.

PM Shehbaz Sharif further said that the government would hold a conference on Thursday inviting friendly countries and international organizations extending flood relief support to brief them about the latest situation and country’s future needs.

NFRCC discusses flood relief, reconstruction phase

Meanwhile, a session of the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) chaired by federal minister Ahsan Iqbal briefed about rescue and relief effort in flood-hit areas.

Chairman NDMA and National Coordinator Maj. Gen. Zafar Iqbal were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was informed about relief trains from Turkey and flights carrying relief goods to Pakistan. ” Nine trains have arrived with relief goods and flood relief items of six trains have been distributed,” the session was briefed. “Relief items from remaining three trains will be unloaded today.”

The health ministry was directed in the meeting to tackle the challenges pertaining to mother and child healthcare.

“It is most necessary to control spread of malaria, dengue and other contagious diseases,” Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said.

The forum was briefed about models of environment-friendly shelter homes. “A comprehensive plan has been prepared for construction of shelter homes in proposed model villages,” the session was informed.

