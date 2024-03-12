PM reiterates Pakistan’s desire to further cement bilateral ties with Turkiye

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underlined the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, connectivity and culture.

He was talking to Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, who paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister in Islamabad today.

He emphasized that both the countries enjoyed exemplary bilateral relations which are based on shared history, religion and culture and are unshakeable. The Prime Minister said both countries need to work together to achieve the annual target of five billion dollars in bilateral trade.

On core issues, the Prime Minister said Pakistan deeply appreciates Turkiye’s firm and consistent support for the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Turkiye on the issue of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The Turkiye’s Ambassador congratulated the Prime Minister on his re-election and conveyed best wishes from the leadership of Turkiye and emphasized the importance of strengthening the fraternal ties between both countries.

The Prime Minister deeply appreciated the congratulatory telephone call and message of felicitations from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately after his re-election.

In this regard, he congratulated Turkiye on the successful flight of KAAN 5th generation fighter aircraft.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Erdogan to visit Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan look forward to the visit which would provide a useful opportunity for both the sides to carry out extensive consultations during the 7th session of High Level Strategic Coordination Council.