PM relief package to continue at Utility Stores

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday decided to continue the Prime Minister (PM) relief package at Utility Stores across Pakistan, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, subsidies will be maintained on five basic commodities including sugar, flour, ghee, pulses and rice under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package.

Sources said that the price of sugar for BISP customers is fixed at Rs 109 per kg whereas a 10 kg bag of flour will be available at Rs 648 at utility stores.

It is important to mention here that the federal cabinet approved Ramzan relief package 2024 worth Rs7.49 billion for holy month.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved Rs 7,492.75 million proposed for subsidy in account of Ramazan Relief Package 2024 to the targeted beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which is provided for in the budget for 2023-24.