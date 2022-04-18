PM requests China to include KCR in CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday formally requested the Chinese government to include Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, ARY News reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif made these remarks while addressing Islamabad metro bus service inauguration ceremony which was attended by Charge d’ Affaires of People’s Republic of China Pang Chunxue.

“I request the Chinese government to reconsider Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project and support the Government of Pakistan in the construction of the project for the benefit of people of the port city,” said PM while talking to the Chinese ambassador.

The development comes after Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah urged newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to include KCR in CPEC.

The prime minister had assured CM Murad that the KCR project will be included in the CPEC-related projects.

KCR project

Former prime minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking for the long-awaited Karachi Circular Railway project last year in September.

The Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) earlier this year approved the new Karachi Circular Railway project. The new KCR is being built with an estimated cost of Rs220 billion on the basis of a public-private partnership.

Karachi Circular Railway envisaged the construction of a 43km-long world-class affordable mass transit system using environment-friendly electric trains.

The project envisages the construction of flyovers and underpasses along the route of Karachi Circular Railway for the elimination of 22-level crossings. The project will facilitate the free movement of the KCR train.

