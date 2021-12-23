PM says he will personally monitor Punjab LG polls’ preparations

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday visited Lahore to review preparations regarding upcoming local government elections in the Punjab province, ARY News reported.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of PTI senior leaders to discuss the party’s preparations for local government elections in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and SAPM Shahbaz Gill.

CM Usman Buzdar briefed the prime minister regarding local bodies elections in Punjab and preparation of the PTI in this regard. The prime minister was also briefed on the law and order situation in the province.

During the meeting, the premier directed PTI leaders to start homework and prepare strategy for local bodies polls in Punjab.

“I will personally monitor party’s preparations for upcoming local government elections in Punjab province,” he told the meeting.

READ: PTI PAID PRICE FOR ‘MISTAKES’: PM IMRAN KHAN ON KP LG POLLS RESULTS

He pointed out that candidates for LG elections in Punjab would be finalized after taking party workers and local leaders into confidence. The prime minister said that all reservations of party workers related to local body elections would be addressed.

‘PTI paid price for mistakes’

After PTI’s dismal performance in KP polls, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) paid the price for mistakes it made in Sunday’s first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause,” PM Khan tweeted.

“From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI’s LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger.”

Read More: Setback for PTI on home turf as JUI-F leads local government polls in KP

According to the provisional results declared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the JUI-F had managed to grab the highest number of mayor /chairman seats in the elections for 39 tehsils.

The JUI-F had won 15 seats of mayor / chairman. It also has a definitive lead in the hotly contested election for the post of the mayor of Peshawar city where JUI-F’s Haji Zubair bagged 62,388 votes against 50,659 votes of PTI’s Rizwan Bangash.

