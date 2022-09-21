PM Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan’s flood devastation needs global attention

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated that the damages caused by heavy rains and subsequent floods needed global attention, urging the international community to help Pakistan in coping with the grave challenge of rehabilitation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a video statement, the prime minister said: “Pakistan is passing through difficult times and the havoc wreaked by floods, which is obvious before the world, needs serious attention.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif, who is in New York to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, said he was in touch with the concerned authorities back in Pakistan dealing with the post-flood relief and rehabilitation activities.

The premier noted that during his interaction with the world leaders, he highlighted the plight of the flood-affected people including children.

He urged the local companies manufacturing baby food to meet the required quantity of the commodity to be supplied to the children in the flood-hit areas. He also stressed amplifying donation of baby food in order to address the shortage of the stuff.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the federal and provincial governments besides the armed forces and the National Disaster Management Authority in carrying out rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas.

The recent floods in Pakistan inundated one-third of the land, inflicting massive damage to human lives, infrastructure, livestock and crops.

