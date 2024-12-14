PM sends Parliament’s joint session advice to President: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has forwarded advice to President to summon the joint sitting of the Parliament, parliamentary sources said.

The prime minister has advised the President to summon a joint session of the parliament on December 17 at 11:00 am, according to sources.

The agenda of the joint sitting comprises of likely passage of eight legislative bills including the seminaries registration bill, sources said.

Sources said that the consultation has been ongoing between the government and JUI-F over the new bill for registration of Madaris.

President Asif Ali Zardari’s rejection of the bill infuriated JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, who threatened of street protests if the bill is not signed.

The president had returned the bill to the lower house with objections. In case of any objection, only the joint sitting of the parliament can pass the bill again.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after return of the Madaris bill had called the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl to assure him that his government would expedite the seminaries bill approval.