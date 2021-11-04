PM shares vision of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority with envoys

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met with the envoys of Muslim countries on Thursday and shared with them the concept and vision underlining the establishment of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority.

Stressing that Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is a blessing for all humanity, he underscored the appeal of Islam’s universal message and the bounties of following the fundamental precepts of the Riasat-e-Madina, including, in particular, the principles of justice, rule of law, welfare of the people and an unswerving focus on the acquisition of knowledge.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI interacts with Envoys of Muslim countries on the establishment of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen ﷺ Authority pic.twitter.com/j4GSDBBG5m — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) November 4, 2021

To achieve real social welfare and progress, the prime minister said it is imperative that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are fully understood and emulated by Muslims in their daily lives.

The prime minister elucidated that the prime objective of establishing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority was to develop a deeper understanding of the Sunnah through collaborative research and to provide essential tools to the youth to preserve their Islamic identity values and culture in the face of diverse social and digital media influences.

He said that the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority was mandated to coordinate with Islamic scholars around the globe to discuss contemporary issues faced by the Muslim youth and to present a coherent and logical intellectual response to modern challenges, in particular Islamophobia.

Prime Minister Khan laid emphasis on teaching ethics in schools in order to help build character of the Muslim youth, in accordance with the principles and the true spirit of Islam.

He also highlighted the importance of the role of print, digital and electronic media and the influence of their content on the lifestyle and personality development of the young generation.

PM Khan invited constructive ideas from the envoys and hoped for active collaboration among Muslim countries, both at governmental level, as well as through interaction among scholars and academia.

Several envoys appreciated the initiative of the prime minister and shared the ideals of his endeavor. They also acknowledged his vocal support for causes of the Muslim Ummah at every international forum, and assured all possible cooperation.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!