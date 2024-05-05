PM felicitates Sadiq Khan on his re-election as Mayor of London

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Sadiq Khan on his election as Mayor of London for the third consecutive term.

The prime minister offered his heartiest felicitation to the newly elected Mayor Sadiq Khan ‘on his hat trick’, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

As a hard-working British Pakistani, he not only raised the head of his parents high but also made every Pakistani to rejoice in his victory with pride, he further observed.

The prime minister further said that his re-election for the third term also indicated his popularity and his devotion to public welfare.

He also expressed his best wishes for the future success of Sadiq Khan.

The son of Pakistani bus driver was re-elected as London’s mayor, final results showed on Saturday, helping to cement the Labour Party’s commanding lead over the governing Conservatives in local polls ahead of Britain’s national election later this year.

Sadiq Khan’s victory, his third in a row, was widely expected despite some public anger over knife crime and the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), which charges drivers of older, more polluting vehicles a daily fee.

The Conservative candidate, Susan Hall, had been viewed by many as too divisive.