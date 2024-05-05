33.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 5, 2024
- Advertisement -

PM felicitates Sadiq Khan on his re-election as Mayor of London

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Sadiq Khan on his election as Mayor of London for the third consecutive term.

The prime minister offered his heartiest felicitation to the newly elected Mayor Sadiq Khan ‘on his hat trick’, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

As a hard-working British Pakistani, he not only raised the head of his parents high but also made every Pakistani to rejoice in his victory with pride, he further observed.

The prime minister further said that his re-election for the third term also indicated his popularity and his devotion to public welfare.

He also expressed his best wishes for the future success of Sadiq Khan.

Read more: Sadiq Khan wins re-election as London mayor

The son of Pakistani bus driver was re-elected as London’s mayor, final results showed on Saturday, helping to cement the Labour Party’s commanding lead over the governing Conservatives in local polls ahead of Britain’s national election later this year.

Sadiq Khan’s victory, his third in a row, was widely expected despite some public anger over knife crime and the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), which charges drivers of older, more polluting vehicles a daily fee.

The Conservative candidate, Susan Hall, had been viewed by many as too divisive.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.