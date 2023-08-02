PM Sharif, Turkish vice president jointly launch PNS Tariq

KARACHI: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on Wednesday jointly launched e fourth MILGEM Class Corvette-PNS Tariq, at Karachi Shipyard.

Initiated in 2018, the MILGEM project envisages the construction of four Corvettes for Pakistan Navy including two in Pakistan and two in Turkiye.

The first two Corvettes, PNS Babur and PNS Badar were launched in Istanbul and Karachi, in August 2021 and May 2022 respectively.

The MILGEM project represents an enduring symbol of Pakistan-Turkiye collaboration in the maritime domain.

It is a tangible step towards self-reliance and indigenization and would fulfill the critical security needs of Pakistan Navy.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the fourth MILGEM Class Corvette – PNS Tariq, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the joint venture project was an example of cooperation and support between the two brotherly countries.

He also lauded leadership role of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and added it was high time for Pakistan and Turkiye to enhance their bilateral strategic cooperation for the prosperity of the two nations.