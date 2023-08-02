PM Sharif, Turkish vice president jointly launch PNS Tariq

KARACHI: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on Wednesday jointly launched e fourth MILGEM Class Corvette-PNS Tariq, at Karachi Shipyard.
Initiated in 2018, the MILGEM project envisages the construction of four Corvettes for Pakistan Navy including two in Pakistan and two in Turkiye.
The first two Corvettes, PNS Babur and PNS Badar were launched in Istanbul and Karachi, in August 2021 and May 2022 respectively.
The MILGEM project represents an enduring symbol of Pakistan-Turkiye collaboration in the maritime domain.
It is a tangible step towards self-reliance and indigenization and would fulfill the critical security needs of Pakistan Navy.
Addressing the launching ceremony of the fourth MILGEM Class Corvette – PNS Tariq, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the joint venture project was an example of cooperation and support between the two brotherly countries.
He also lauded leadership role of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and added it was high time for Pakistan and Turkiye to enhance their bilateral strategic cooperation for the prosperity of the two nations.
The prime minister said that Pakistan and Turkiye were tied with the commonality of faith, heritage and civilisation with both sharing perspectives on regional and global issues. Referring to the tremendous support by the people of the subcontinent during Khilafat Movement, the prime minister said the bilateral ties predated the establishment of Pakistan.
“We celebrate each others’ success stories and also stand together in the face of challenges… This is the level of our relations as we share each others’ bounties and sorrows,” he remarked.
The prime minister recalled Turkish President Erdogan and Turkish First Lady’s visit to Pakistan after the floods as well as the generous contribution by the Turkish people for the flood victims of 2010 as well as last year.
Calling the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor a “roaring success” the prime minister said Pakistan and China had agreed to launch the second phase that would comprise green corridor, business corridor, special economic zones and IT corridors.