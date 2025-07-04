PM Shehbaz says clean energy, eco-tourism key to sustainable growth

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that clean energy pathways and eco-tourism projects can significantly boost inclusive, sustainable development, generating green employment opportunities and aiding livelihoods in vulnerable areas.

Speaking at the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization summit in Azerbaijan on Friday, he emphasized that enhancing trade and investment is crucial for bolstering regional links and launching ECO transport networks. He noted that these networks will focus on securing energy supplies, fostering tourism within the region, and driving economic progress and efficiency.

These goals were outlined and endorsed as the ECO Vision 2025 during the 13th ECO Summit in Islamabad in March 2017. In this context, the ECO Trade Agreement was proposed as a pivotal intraregional trade pact. Nevertheless, despite a significant time lapse, its implementation remains pending.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan supports Uzbekistan’s proposal for strategic objective cooperation 2035 as a step in the right direction. He urged the ECO member states to enhance solidarity and cooperation, accept global challenges and channel their collective energies towards a future that guarantees their people, a life of peace, progress and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz said in view of the proud legacy of ancient and well-established Silk Route, which nurtured rich and industrious civilizations, the great ECO region must build on this historic synergy to shape a better future. He thanked all the member states for the support in designating Lahore a confluence of history, culture, and cuisine at an ECO Tourism capital for the year 2027.

He assured that Lahore, Pakistan’s cultural heart, will enthrall all those, who will visit the country. He extended a very warm invitation to all the member states.

Talking about the unprovoked and reckless Indian hostility directed towards Pakistan, he appreciated the support and solidarity extended to Pakistan by the brotherly ECO member states in the aftermath of India’s aggression, earlier this year.

The prime minister said while the threat of natural climate-induced changes remains formidable, Pakistan is now witnessing a new and alarming trend with India’s weaponization of water. He said India’s illegal attempt, to defy the World Bank-negotiated Indus Water Treaty, as well as its blatant disregard of the recent ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration are completely unacceptable.

He said waters of the Indus are the lifeline for Pakistan’s 240 million people. Under no circumstances can India be permitted to pursue this dangerous path that will tantamount to an act of aggression against the people of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz further said that Pakistan stands firmly against those, who perpetrate barbaric acts against innocent people anywhere in the world whether in Gaza, IIOJK or Iran.