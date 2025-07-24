Govt taking measure to boost economic growth of KP merged districts: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the federal government is implementing every possible measure to boost the economic growth of the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and enhance the well-being of their residents.

The prime minister passed these remarks in a meeting with a group of tribal leaders from the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, headed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, at the the Prime Minister’s House.

The jirga thoroughly explored ways to improve public safety in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the development and construction of these regions.

In a warm welcome to the delegation, the prime minister announced to reinstate the quota for the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in medical colleges and engineering universities. The tribal elders welcomed the decision, expressing happiness over restoration of the quota.

During conversation with the delegation, PM Shehbaz told, “You belong to those areas of Pakistan that are the guardians of the glorious historical heritage and traditions.”

“Tribes have always made immense sacrifices for the security and peace of Pakistan,” he said adding, “Establishment of law and order in the merged districts is the top priority of the government.”

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan’s security forces, police and law enforcement agencies were embracing martyrdom while fighting bravely against terrorists. He urged that leaders of all schools of thought will have to play their role together to make Pakistan a cradle of peace.

“Providing equal and best opportunities for education, health, skills and employment to the people of the merged tribal districts, especially the youth, is our priority,” he stressed.

The prime minister said that the federal government has allocated a huge amount in this year’s development budget for the improvement of FATA University and police infrastructure in the merged districts.”

He directed to expand the scope of the committee established under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Frontier Regions Engineer Amir Muqam on the issues of the merged districts.

“Tribal elders of merged districts are also being represented in this committee,” he added.

The delegation expressed gratitude for expanding the scope of the committee, giving representation to tribal elders and for restoration of quota of merged districts in medical colleges and engineering universities.

The delegation paid tribute to the courageous strategy of the Pakistan Army during the recent Pakistan-India conflict and for giving a befitting reply to the Indian aggression.

The prime minister said more such consultative sessions will be held with the tribal elders regarding the improvement of the merged tribal districts.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Federal Ministers including Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and relevant senior government officials also attended the meeting.