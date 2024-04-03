PM Shehbaz allocates additional portfolios to five federal ministers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday handed over additional portfolios to five existing federal cabinet members, ARY News reported.

According to notifications issued by the cabinet division, Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan has been given an additional portfolio of Communication.

Meanwhile, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has given an additional portfolio of Inter Provincial Coordination, Rana Tanveer Hussain has been given an additional portfolio of National Food Security and Research, Chaudhry Salik Hussain has been given an additional portfolio of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Musadik Masood Malik has been given additional portfolio of Water Resources in terms of rule 3(4) of the rules of business 1973.

According to another notification, PM Shehbaz has approved the appointment of Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan as coordinator.