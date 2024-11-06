PM Shehbaz announces 100MW for Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced to provide 100-megawatt of solar power for Gilgit Baltistan and Rs1 billion endowment fund for the varsities students, ARY News reported.

During his daylong visit, PM Shehbaz chaired a special meeting of the Gilgit Baltistan cabinet and expressed his happiness and satisfaction with the prompt completion of Bubar Model Village, which he had previously inaugurated, to offer housing facilities for those impacted by the flood in 2022.

The prime minister directed the GB administration to establish educational institutions, playgrounds, power transmission and other facilities in Ghizer district.

The prime minister also announced a Rs 1 billion merit-based endowment fund for students at Karakorum University and Baltistan University, as well as an immediate 100 megawatt electricity supply for Gilgit Baltistan.

PM Shehbaz told the cabinet members that the federal government would establish Daanish Schools in GB, on the pattern of Punjab province. He said that his government is actively working for the uplift and welfare of the GB people.

He recalled that while being Punjab chief minister, his government had given a Rs1 billion gift to uplift GB’s education sector. He said that the provincial governments’ cooperation with the federal government for the economic stability was significant.

The prime minister told the participants that stock exchange has crossed the 92,000 mark and the increase in remittances, tax return filers and reduction in inflation are pleasant developments for national economy.

He lauded the role of all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and GB in the national development and highlighted his government’s special focus on the uplift of GB, merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Read More: Reduction in policy rate to boost business activities: PM Shehbaz

The prime minister said that the federal government was taking measures to promote tourism in GB as Qatari government had also expressed interest to invest in tourism there.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, Amir Muqam and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, members of the GB cabinet and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Earlier on November 5, PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the drop in policy rate and said that it would boost business activities, exports and employment opportunities in the country.

Chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary Party PM Shehbaz said the economy of Pakistan is being stablised, adding that the inflation has scaled down from 38 to eight percent.

He said that the statements of the national and international institutions on Pakistan’s economy are testament to the stability.

The prime minister said that the nefarious designs of those, who want to spread chaos and bring the country to the brink of bankruptcy, have faiuled failure. “The history will always remember those in golden words who sacrificed their politics for the survival of the country,” he added.